Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

(WCMH) — Budweiser is offering a free round of beer for anyone over the age of 21 who can show they have been vaccinated.
The first 10,000 people to register at abeeronbud.com and upload a picture of an ‘I got vaccinated’ sticker, a picture of a band aid, or a selfie at a vaccination location will receive a $5.00 virtual debit card. That debit card can be redeemed for a single Budweiser beer.
The promotion coincides with Budweiser reviving its ‘Reunited with Buds’ ad, featuring the Clydesdales and puppy reuniting.
The giveaway runs until May 16, or until all 10,000 virtual gift cards are gone. Residents of Alabama, California and Texas are not eligible.