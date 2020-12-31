Browns add Denzel Ward, Malcom Smith to COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith are the latest players added to the Cleveland Browns COVID-19 list.

The Browns are not permitted to disclose if a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, per NFL and NFLPA policy.

The Browns issued the following statement:

“In light of today’s positive test results and after consulting with the NFL, we’ve decided to keep our facility closed for the day. As we’ve previously stated, the health and well-being of our players, coaches and staff is our highest priority and this decision was made with that in-mind. We will continue our preparation for the Steelers today remotely and hope to open our facility for practice tomorrow.”

Tight end Harrison Bryant, and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph were put on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Browns activated wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and linebacker Jacob Phillips.

