Browns activate guard Chris Hubbard from COVID-19 reserve list

by: Darcie Loreno

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have activated guard Chris Hubbard from the COVID-19 reserve list.

He was placed on the list Nov. 13 and missed two games.

The announcement came the same day the team announced another player was placed on the list.

The facility is closed, and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts.

Multiple players have tested positive or have been placed on the team’s COVID-19 list in the past couple of weeks.

Myles Garrett is out all this week and will remain on that list. He will not play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Hubbard has appeared in seven games this season with for starts.

