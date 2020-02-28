Broken Water Main Floods Houston Freeway

(KPRC) Crews are working to repair the 8-foot water main that ruptured Thursday in Houston, Texas, flooding a freeway and prompting a city-wide boil water notice.

According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the massive 35-year-old pipe that supplies nearly 50% of the city’s water broke while crews were working to repair a leak.

The rupture lowered water pressure or completely knocked out water service to hundreds of businesses and schools across the city.

A boil water notice was issued for the Houston water system Thursday and was expected to remain in effect until at least Friday night.

