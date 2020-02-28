Closings and Delays
Perry County

Broken Water Main Floods Houston Freeway

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KPRC) Crews are working to repair the 8-foot water main that ruptured Thursday in Houston, Texas, flooding a freeway and prompting a city-wide boil water notice.

According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the massive 35-year-old pipe that supplies nearly 50% of the city’s water broke while crews were working to repair a leak.

The rupture lowered water pressure or completely knocked out water service to hundreds of businesses and schools across the city. 

A boil water notice was issued for the Houston water system Thursday and was expected to remain in effect until at least Friday night. 

Read more at NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools