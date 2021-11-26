(WCMH) — Conagra is recalling some of its Broccoli Tots due to possible contamination of rocks and metal.

According to the FDA’s website, the recall affects Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

The recalled bags are below:

Anyone affected by the recall can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com.