Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th birthday

LONDON (AP/WCMH)– Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II turns 94 Tuesday.

Her birthday is traditionally marked in June with the Trooping of the Colour, but the Royal Family plans to celebrate her actual April 21 birth date with social media surprises.

Like much of the country, she will spend Tuesday, her 94th birthday, in self-isolation.

Her most recent public appearance was a rare televised speech. Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK, praising the nation’s health workers and appealing to the public to exercise self-discipline and overcome the new coronavirus pandemic.

She and husband Prince Philip have been staying at Windsor Castle with reduced staff due to the virus.

It is the latest crisis in the reign of the British monarch and comes after a difficult 12 months which have seen her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave their role as senior royals and her son Prince Andrew also withdraw from public duties as he become embroiled in the scandal surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She became heir to the throne when her uncle, Edward Vlll, abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallace Simpson, making her father King.

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉



🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

In 1947, she married Phillip Mountbatten and went on to have four children: His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles; Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne; HRH The Duke of York, Prince Andrew and HRH The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward.

When her father George VI died suddenly in 1952, she became queen and was crowned the following year.

She has eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

During her reign, she’s witnessed all her children get married, including the ill-fated pairing between Prince Charles and the then Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

The wedding was held at St Paul’s Cathedral before an estimated global TV audience of 750 million.

The Queen later saw the very public break ups between Princess Anne and Mark Phillips; Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

In 1997, an event happened which shook the world and the royal family: Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris.

During much public debate and speculation about what took place that night and the Queen’s perceived failure to respond in public to the death, the royal family’s popularity waned.

But an address to the nation, in which the Queen spoke of her admiration for Diana, managed to quell public hostility.

2002 was another difficult year for the Queen.

Her sister, Princess Margaret, died in February and her mother died a month later.

The monarchy received a boost in popularity when the Queen’s grandson and second-in-line to the throne Prince William married Catherine Middleton.

Celebrations marking 60 years of the Queen’s reign, in 2012, included a massive pageant on the River Thames where the Queen’s golden barge led a flotilla of a thousand boats.

For over sixty years the Queen has received flowers from well wishers, shaken hands with officials, unveiled plaques, met Presidents and been a symbol of the British nation.