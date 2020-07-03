Breonna Taylor supporters organize Kentucky Derby boycott

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(WAVE/NBC News)  Friends and supporters of Breonna Taylor have organized a boycott of the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

Supporters say it is not the time for the city of Louisville to celebrate while the Louisville Metro Police Department officers and the judge who approved the no-knock narcotics warrant that resulted in Taylor’s death have not been held accountable.

Organizers say going forward with the derby would be a slap in the face to the injustices and protests happening in Louisville and across the country. 

Read more: https://bit.ly/38sIHAv

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools