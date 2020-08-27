Breonna Taylor case: Leaked documents reveal new details

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (WAVE/NBC News) — Recently leaked documents reveal more details surrounding the events that lead to the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The documents from the Louisville Metro Police Department paint a picture of a close relationship between Taylor and her ex-boyfriend, convicted drug dealer Jamarcus Glover.

Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know the whereabouts of his client. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

“It’s unfortunate that the city did not provide LMPD’s post-death report and that we only learned of it until it was leaked to the media,” Sam Aguiar, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, said Wednesday.

“Either way, it doesn’t change whether she should’ve been killed or the unlawful actions surrounding her killing,” Aguiar added.

Sadiqa Reynolds, the CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said at a news conference Wednesday that she wants to know who knew of the information in the report, when they learned it and why it was leaked.

“I think that LMPD is playing catchup,” Reynolds said. “I think that whoever leaked that report wants to say, ‘See, this is why. Now you understand why we did this.’ What we want to say back is it doesn’t justify her death.”

An excerpt from the leaked report showed that on Feb. 14, 2020, Glover’s car was towed for a parking violation. According to the report, Glover tried to file a complaint against the officer and gave Taylor’s phone number as his own. Six days later, detectives from the Place-Based Investigation team verified through a database that Glover was using Taylor’s home address, 3003 Springfield Drive, as well. The PBI squad was the group of detectives assigned to investigate Glover.