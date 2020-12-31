BREAKING: Reported fire at Sammis Power Plant in Jefferson County

STRATTON, Ohio (WTRF)

Multiple Fire Crews are on scene of the W. H. Sammis Power Plant in Stratton after a call came in of a coal bunker on fire.

That call came in around 8 am this morning and after initial crews got there they immediately called for additional resources.

Officials are calling this a man power intensive scene and the fire is still ongoing.

Local crews on scene include Saline Township and Toronto Fire Department among others.

The cause is still unknown as well is if there are any injuries.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.