UPDATE: More armored vehicles continue to arrive on the scene as the gunman remains barricaded

(UPDATE 3:55 PM): According to our 18 News crew on the scene, more armored vehicles are continuing to arrive on the scene as the gunman remains barricaded.

(UPDATE 3:30 PM): The trooper who was shot was conscious and alert before undergoing surgery.

Another trooper at the scene is being treated for a possible broken leg, sustained while seeking cover from the gunfire.

The gunman remains barricaded. Additional PSP resources are onsite.

Patrol members attempted to conduct a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, Tioga County at approximately 12:30 p.m. when the subject of the welfare check opened fire at the troopers.

One trooper was struck and has been transported by helicopter to receive medical attention. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing situation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

(UPDATE 3:15 PM): According to our 18 News crew on the scene, Barney Hill Road is currently blocked off.

An incident management truck has also arrived on the scene as more officers and bystanders continue to gather at the location of the incident.

(UPDATE 3:00 PM): Below is the video, with sound, of the full interaction from the dispatch center moments after the shooting occurred.

(UPDATE 1:30 PM): According to Williamson High School’s Facebook Page, the school is currently being put in secure mode and they will be doing a ‘Parent Link’ when they release from secure mode.

William’s High School is within a 15 mile radius of where the shooting reportedly occurred.

According to reports secure mode means that they are keeping the building secure as a safety precaution and all faculty, students, and staff will remain in the building.

(UPDATE 1:00 PM): This is information the Pennsylvania State Police released to the public on their Facebook page about the incident:

TROOP F – MEMBER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Patrol members attempted to conduct a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, Tioga County at approximately 12:30 when the subject of the welfare check opened fire at the troopers. One trooper was struck and has been transported by helicopter to receive medical attention. His condition is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing situation, please avoid the area. More information will be provided when it is available.

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM-TV)- 18 News is following reports of a law enforcement officer that may have been shot and is now being transported by air to a nearby hospital.

Reports began coming in before noon today that there was a heavy police presence on a road in Tioga County, Pa.

No independent confirmation has been made that the individual is a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

The incident reportedly took place during a welfare check at the address where the shooting occurred.

18 News has joined forces with our media partner at the Wellsboro Gazette and we will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.