BREAKING: Armed intruder reported in Coates Hall at LSU

by: Briana Augustus

Courtesy of Jonah Gilmore

After reports of an armed intruder in Coates Hall on the campus of LSU, the school sent out a cautionary text message to students and teachers warning them about the incident.

Details are limited but we do know that the hall has been evacuated, no shots were fired and there are no reported injuries according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.

All neighboring buildings have been placed on lock down until the all clear has been given.

We’ll provide more details as they are made available.

Click here to watch live coverage from the scene.

