RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MARCH 18: Archbishop of the city of Rio de Janeiro, Dom Orani Tempesta, performs a mass in honor of the victims of COVID-19 around the world at the illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, on March 18, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up with messages of hope and flags of countries that are affected by the coronavirus.

Rio de Janeiro’s archbishop, Orani João Tempesta, held Mass at the landmark, and the message #praytogether was also projected on the statue in different languages.

The 125-foot-tall monument, which overlooks Rio de Janeiro, closed two days ago to the public and will be closed for at least one week.