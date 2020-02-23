Brazilian transgender dancer shatters Carnival parade taboo

The Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Not many things happen for the first time in Brazil’s Carnival. But in the final minutes of Saturday, dancer Camila Prins entered Sao Paulo’s parade grounds as the first transgender woman to lead the drum section of a top samba school. Prins was hand-picked to be “godmother” of the Colorado do Brás samba school’s drum section, an iconic role fought over by dozens of models and TV celebrities. It was a bold decision. Transgender people remain something of a taboo among Brazilians, even in Sao Paulo, the country’s most cosmopolitan city. Brazil has more killings of transvestites and transgender people than any country in the world. 

