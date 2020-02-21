Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abuse

MICHOACAN STATE, Mexico (CNN) — A heartbreaking sacrifice for a boy who decided leave his puppy at a shelter to shield it from his abusive father.

The 12-year-old boy named Andres dropped the pitbull puppy off at a Mexican shelter with a note and toy earlier this month.

In the letter, he described an abusive father who kicked the dog hard enough to injure it.

He goes on to write that he left a toy for the dog so it won’t forget him.

The rescue group posted the story on its Facebook page.

It didn’t take long for hundreds of adoption requests to pour in for the pup named Rene.

He’s still getting medical treatment, but will be looking for a forever home soon.

Meanwhile, the rescue group wants to help the other dogs in its shelter find homes too.