Boy, 9, accused of trying to kill his sister, 5, in Florida

OCALA, Florida (CNN) — A nine-year-old boy in Florida is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his five-year-old sister multiple times in the back.

The judge in the case has ordered a psychiatric evaluation as soon as possible.

“You’re here this morning on a charge of attempted first-degree murder,” said Marion County Circuit Judge S. Sue Robbins.

The boy accused of trying to kill his sister Monday appeared before the judge Tuesday.

The judge appointed the public defender to oversee his case and told him he’ll be held in secure detention.

“And I’m going to ask if we can get (the suspect) psychiatrically evaluated at the earliest date please,” Robbins said.

The children’s mother told police she left the kids alone for only about 10 minutes to check the mail and get them some candy from a neighbor at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments. When she returned and went to check on them, she said she saw her son stabbing her daughter.

Police said the little girl was stabbed multiple times.

In the arrest affidavit, detectives said the boy claimed he’d been thinking about killing his sister for two days and couldn’t get the idea out of his head.

The boy told detectives he got a knife from the kitchen and during the attack, he was shouting, “Die, die,” before his mother returned and grabbed the knife.

Police said the girl was alert and able to communicate when she was airlifted to the hospital.

As for her brother, he’s set to have his next appearance in court on Feb. 5.