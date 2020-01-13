Body of woman missing since November found in back of California U-Haul

FULLERTON, CA (CNN) — Authorities say a body found in the back of a U-Haul in California is that of a woman missing since November.

Employees found the body of 29-year-old Ashley Manning while emptying the vehicle in Fullerton.

According to police, it was found with an expired lease in Anaheim, where it was first rented.

The U-Haul was then towed to a facility in Fullerton.

Police say they have the rental history but aren’t releasing that information right now.

A family member reported Manning missing in November, after the family lost contact with her.

Authorities don’t know how long her body was in the U-Haul vehicle, and a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

There are no suspects at this time.