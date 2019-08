MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo.– The body of missing three-year-old Vivian Fitzenrider was found in a pond near the child’s residence in Mountain Grove, Missouri, just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Jeff Kinder of Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

More than 200 volunteers and K-9 units were out searching for her through the night Wednesday.

Patrol does not think there was any foul play.

This is a developing story.