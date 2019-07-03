Body of missing 2-year-old in Texas found

A search for a missing 2-year-old in Texas was called off Wednesday morning after he was found dead.

A family member who owns an SUV discovered Sarbesh Gurung in the back of that vehicle at around 6:30 a.m.

It was parked at the apartment complex where the child went missing about 15 hours earlier.

His mother called 911 Tuesday afternoon when she could not locate him shortly after putting the toddler down for a nap.

More than 200 people helped search the area while police used helicopters, drones and dogs.

“The is obviously not the conclusion we were hoping for. We held out hope against all odds that we were going to find Sarbesh, we were going to bring this to a successful resolution. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened in this case,” said Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.

Dixon says Sarbesh’s body showed no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

His mother, who had a panic attack when she got the news, is now being treated for an undetermined medical condition.