Body found in search for missing Arizona mother

(KPNX/NBC News) Police in Phoenix, Arizona have found a body they believe to be Julie Concialdi, a woman missing for nearly a month.

Police gathered information Wednesday that led them to a location where remains were found Thursday.

Concialdi disappeared from her home on September 4th. Officers found her car destroyed later that night. She was not reported missing by her husband until September 6th.

Based on evidence obtained by police, Joseph Concialdi was arrested on September 15th in connection with Julie’s disappearance.

