Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy

This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police shows the January 2020 Officers’ Interaction with a 5-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school in Silver Spring, Md. The video released Friday, March 26, 2021 by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his. The boy’s mother has filed a lawsuit over the January 2020 interaction. (Montgomery County Department of Police via AP)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a 5-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school, calling him a “little beast” and threatening him with a beating.

The video released Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his.

The boy’s mother has filed a lawsuit over the January 2020 interaction.

The Washington Post reports that the two officers in the video remain employed by the department after an internal investigation.