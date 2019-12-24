Body cam video shows Florida man ‘terrorizing’ neighborhood with lawn mower

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who neighbors said wouldn’t stop revving his lawn mower, disturbing the peace of the neighborhood.

Deputies got a complaint from Robert Miller’s neighbors who said they couldn’t sleep and were fed up with his loud engine revving.

Deputies told Miller, 57, to stop revving his lawn mower so loudly, as it could be heard from three houses away. Miller reportedly replied that he didn’t care, and went back to working.

On the body camera footage above, a deputy walks up to Miller’s property and yells for him. When he does, the engine is revved and the noise gets much louder.

Multiple neighbors exited their house to complain about the noise of the lawn mower, saying Miller was disturbing their peace. One neighbor said the tractor was keeping him awake, and another said Miller woke up his sleeping infants and his wife, who is dealing with heart issues.

Miller is heard on police body cam twice ignoring a deputy’s order to leave his property and provide his fingerprint for arrest.

“I’m placing you under arrest for disturbing the peace,” the deputy said. “So either you come out of here, or I’m gonna drop more charges on you. You can either go now, or I’m gonna have more charges and you’re gonna have us up here every night.”

“For what?” Miller replied.

“For disturbing the peace,” the deputy replied. “I’ve had four people come out and tell me they can’t take it anymore.”

Miller was eventually placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Miller’s neighbors on Ruth Avenue say the harassment has been ongoing for months.

“Constantly waking us up at all hours of the night with the mower going,” explained Dwain White who lives directly across the street. White says 114 calls for service to the sheriff’s office have been made because of Miller in the last six months.

White installed cameras with microphones on multiple parts of his home to capture what he calls Miller’s “disturbing behavior” as evidence. He also recently tried but failed to get an order of protection against the man.

“It does take a mental strain on you to continue to go through this for such an extended period of time,” he said.

Neighbors feel like the system has failed them, as prior calls to law enforcement and Miller’s previously arrests have not proved to be a deterrent.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we have no clue what to do,” said Miller’s next door neighbor, Denny Milness.

With Miller’s bond set at less than $200, neighbors fear it’s only a matter of time until the lawn mower menace returns.

