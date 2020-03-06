Blueprints for the original World Trade Center are on sale

NEW YORK (The Wall Street Journal) — Blueprints for the original World Trade Center are on sale until Sunday at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair. The James Cummins Bookseller team says the set includes over 500 plans and is the largest for the Twin Towers ever offered for sale. The Wall Street Journal reports that the blueprints first left New York in the 1970s when architect Joseph Solomon took them to Denverr. The plans returned to New York City after they were found in the trash and sold to a local pawn shop. Cummins wouldn’t disclose the price but said it is in the six figures.

