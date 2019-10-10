Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

Blue Bell recalls ice cream due to possible foreign object

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – If you have any Blue Bell ice cream in your freezer, be sure to check the production date before you eat it.

Blue Bell is recalling its “Butter Crunch” ice cream, which was made in a plant in Sylacauga, Alabama on Aug. 26.

The FDA’s website says broken off pieces of plastic may have ended up in the product.

As a result, the company is voluntarily recalling all the ice cream made there that day.

The recall involves half-gallon packages with the production code 08-26-21-222. The affected product was distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

For more information about the recall, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools