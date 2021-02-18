Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1 million to two food banks

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 02: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere for “A Quiet Place” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have contributed $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

The new donation comes on top of their original $1 million gift at the start of the pandemic.

In a statement released by Feeding America, Reynolds and Lively said, “We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need.”

Food Banks Canada also expressed their gratitude for the donation saying that Reynolds is their favorite superhero.

Our heartfelt thanks to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for pledging another $500K in support of Food Banks Canada and @FeedingAmerica's COVID-19 Response Funds! You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman) pic.twitter.com/7DCbni7qrs — Food Banks Canada | Banques alimentaires Canada (@foodbankscanada) February 15, 2021

According to data from Feeding America, the projected number of food insecure people in 2020 is 50.4 million people, including 17 million children. That is more than 13 million more people suffering from food insecurity now than in 2018.