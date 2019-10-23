3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney found dead in dumpster; 2 facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Police believe they have found the remains of missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, reported missing on Oct. 12 from a birthday party.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said he wished he had good news to share about the whereabouts of McKinney.

“It happens to not be that type of press conference,” Smith said,

Smith said that during the course of the investigation, the remains of a 3-year-old girl were found inside a dumpster near the Center Point condominium, where suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were arrested days after her disappearance.

The remains were recovered inside of a landfill in Jefferson County, where law enforcement had been going through 12 tons of garbage in the surrounding area over the last few days.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” Smith said.

Smith said kidnapping and capital murder charges would be filed against Brown and Stallworth.

Stallworth, who had been previously out on bond for child pornography charges in an unrelated case, was arrested Tuesday.

Lawyers for both have said they are innocent.

“Locating the remains were the last pieces of the puzzle that we needed to bring the capital murder charges and the kidnapping charges, which we will seek tomorrow,” Smith said.

The child, known as “Cupcake” to relatives, vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Investigators know of no link between the suspects and the girl or her family, Smith said.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” said Smith, who did not reveal a potential motive.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Woodfin said. “So tonight, we mourn as one.”

Tonight, we're a city in mourning.



Kamille Mckinney is gone. Ripped away from her family. The pain her family is enduring right now is unimaginable.



Know that whomever perpetrated this crime will be brought to justice and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) October 23, 2019

Woodfin also took the time to speak to McKinney’s family.

“To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions and your pain are not ignored,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin encouraged the community to keep McKinney’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted her condolences to Kamille’s family.

“Our prayers are with Kamille’s family and all who have been touched by this nightmare,” the tweet read.