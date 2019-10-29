Bill Murray working at P.F. Chang’s?

ATLANTA, Georgia (CNN) — Bill Murray revealed there’s something he wants to do outside acting.

Work at P.F. Chang’s.

Speaking to Amy Schumer on her podcast, the actor said he even applied to work at the location in the Atlanta airport.

What an incredible Cinderella story out of nowhere it would be for Murray to take order for Kung Pao chicken!

The Oscar nominee said working at the eatery looks fun.

He didn’t say if his application resulted in a job interview.

We can only assume he’s joking about the entire thing, but he was probably sincere when he admitted to watching “Family Feud” religiously.

Murray said he likes to record the game show and skip ahead to the fast money round.

He portrayed then-“Family Feud” host Richard Dawson in a skit parodying the show when he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the 1970s.