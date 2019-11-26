Bill Cosby: “I’ll never show remorse”

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby gave his first media interview since he was sentenced to prison more than one year ago for sexual assault.

He said he won’t show remorse when it comes time for his parole hearing, maintaining his innocence.

Cosby spoke with the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s blackpressusa.com by phone from a state prison in Collegeville, Pa., located outside of Philadelphia.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, was on the phone call and said Cosby’s fellow inmates call him “The Godfather.”

He is serving three to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years earlier.

The case was the first high-profile celebrity criminal trial of the #metoo era.

Dozens of women came forward to say Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them over his decades as a powerful media figure.

Costand’s accusation was the only one that fell within the statute of limitations.