Bill and Melinda Gates announce end of 27-year marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates Monday announced an end to their 27 year marriage.

Both posted identical announcements on Twitter:

After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life. Melinda Gates and Bill Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates began dating in 1987 after meeting at a trade fair in New York. They married in 1994 in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

According to Forbes, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the 4th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $124 billion. Last year, Bill Gates said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.