Bigelow says aliens “right under people’s noses”

U.S. & World

by: George Knapp

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — Space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow raised eyebrows and public interest when he made a provocative comment to the CBS news program 60 Minutes back in November 2017.

Bigelow told correspondent Lara Logan that aliens are already here on Earth, “right under people’s noses.”

Since the program aired, UFO-curious folks around the world have wondered what Bigelow meant with that controversial statement.

During our recent sit-down with Bigelow, we asked him.

MORE FROM ROBERT BIGELOW INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools