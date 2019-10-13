Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Records honor

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii family has won a place with the Guinness World Records for the world’s heaviest avocado.

The Pokini family from the island of Maui received the Guinness certificate this week for the avocado weighing 5.6 pounds (2.54 kilograms), The Maui News reported Thursday.





The average avocado weighs about 6 ounces (170 grams), according to Guinness officials.

The Pokini family’s avocado tree is more than 10 years old and 20 feet (6.1 meters) tall. Mark Pokini planted it when his son was born, using a seed from his brother-in-law’s tree on Oahu island, he said.