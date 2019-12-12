Biden slams President Trump for criticizing climate activist Greta Thunberg

(WCMH/CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump for criticizing 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year.

Biden said Trump could “learn a few things” from her.

“What kind of president bullies a teenager? @realDonaldTrump, you could learn a few things from Greta on what it means to be a leader.” Biden tweeted on Thursday.

Trump called Time’s selection of Greta “ridiculous.”

The Swedish teen has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in Sweden that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities worldwide.

She has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump said, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

He added: “Chill Greta, Chill!”

It’s not the first time Trump has lashed out after not being recognized for his influence. In 2015, Trump attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for “ruining Germany” after she was named Person of the Year, when he was listed as a runner-up.