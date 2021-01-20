Biden, NBC’s Roker meet along inaugural parade route for the second time

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH/NBC) – NBC’s Al Roker of The Today Show got the official fist bump from President Joe Biden during the Inaugural Parade Wednesday.

Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and family members were walking the parade route when Roker called out to the new Commander in Chief.

Biden ran over to the barricades, giving Roker a fist bump saying, “We’ve got to keep doing this!”

This isn’t the first time the two have connected along an inaugural parade route.

At President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, Roker and then-Vice-President Biden exchanged handshakes during the parade.

Before the parade began, Roker showed off a shopping bag of snacks he was hoping to use to entice Biden and/or Vice-President Kamala Harris over to the barricade.

There was no exchange of snacks between Roker and Biden. It is unclear where the snacks ended up.