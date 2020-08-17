Biden leads Trump ahead of convention

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(NBC News)  The Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight with a speech by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Events are being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Senator Bernie Sanders will also serve as a featured speaker.  He says he’ll focus on the plight of american families.

“You’re seeing people who cannot pay their bills, who have no health insurance. What we are looking at is an absolute horror show,” he says.

On Wednesday Senator Kamala Harris accepts the vice presidential nomination. 

Heading into the convention a new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll shows Joe Biden with a nine point lead over President Trump. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3g8Y6YN

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools