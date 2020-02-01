Better Business Bureau warns to tax ID theft scam

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s tax season, and that can mean … scam season.

The Better Business Bureau is getting the word out with Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week.

Most people groan about filing their taxes. But, for a con artist, it can be a chance to steal your return.

All a scammer needs is your social security number.

The BBB also says to be aware of IRS impostors.

It says, if someone calls you and demands money immediately, don’t pay it.

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week runs Feb. 3-7.