1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Better Business Bureau warns to tax ID theft scam

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s tax season, and that can mean … scam season.

The Better Business Bureau is getting the word out with Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week.

Most people groan about filing their taxes. But, for a con artist, it can be a chance to steal your return.

All a scammer needs is your social security number.

The BBB also says to be aware of IRS impostors.

It says, if someone calls you and demands money immediately, don’t pay it.

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week runs Feb. 3-7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools