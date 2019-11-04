Better Business Bureau warns about cable deal scam

(CNN) — The Better Business Burea is warning of a scam in which con artists impersonating cable company representatives claim to offer you a great deal on your service.

Here’s how it works:

You get an unsolicited call offering a special promotion on your cable bill: If you pay for a few months upfront, you get a discounted monthly rate.

You’re then asked to buy pre-paid debit cards to make the up-front payment.

The Better Business Bureau recommends being cautious when answering unsolicited calls or emails, and verifying the identity of someone who shows up at your doorstep.

Also, when in doubt, verify special deals with your cable company, and never make payments with prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.