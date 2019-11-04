Better Business Bureau warns about cable deal scam

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The Better Business Burea is warning of a scam in which con artists impersonating cable company representatives claim to offer you a great deal on your service.

Here’s how it works:

You get an unsolicited call offering a special promotion on your cable bill: If you pay for a few months upfront, you get a discounted monthly rate.

You’re then asked to buy pre-paid debit cards to make the up-front payment.

The Better Business Bureau recommends being cautious when answering unsolicited calls or emails, and verifying the identity of someone who shows up at your doorstep.

Also, when in doubt, verify special deals with your cable company, and never make payments with prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools