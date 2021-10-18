(WJW) – Officially, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26, but the deals aren’t waiting until then.

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals will begin Tuesday, a day after Walmart rolled out its deals online.

One of the biggest Best Buy markdowns is a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $599.

That’s a markdown from $749.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are more than 50% off at $169, and prices on Chromebooks start at $99.

The deals in the Tuesday sale will be covered by a “Black Friday Price Guarantee,” meaning Best Buy will price match if the prices go lower.

The week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will start another round of deals that will last all week instead of one day.