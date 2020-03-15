Bengals release tackle Cordy Glenn after troubled season

Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have released Cordy Glenn, the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension. Cincinnati obtained Glenn from Buffalo in a trade before the 2018 season. Last year, he suffered a concussion during the preseason. Glenn missed nine games with the concussion and another on team suspension. The Bengals drafted left tackle Jonah Williams in the first round last year and planned to start him in Glenn’s spot. Williams injured a shoulder and needed surgery, sidelining him for the season.

