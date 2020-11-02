Benadryl challenge poses deadly risk

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KPRC)  Some teens and children are intentionally overdosing on the antihistamine Benadryl as part of a “challenge” on Tik Tok.

It encourages viewers to take excessive doses of Benadryl to induce hallucinations.

While the social media platform has pledged to remove videos publicizing it, doctors and the Food and Drug Administration are warning parents about ways to recognize if your child is doing this.

“They can be very groggy and difficult to wake or they can actually be really irritable and hyper with it and just be not their normal personality. It can affect heart rate, breathing rate,” Dr. Victoria Regan, Pediatrician & VP Women’s & Children’s Service Line Memorial Hermann.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3mLcvhA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools