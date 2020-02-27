Ben Affleck on the pain and catharsis of ‘The Way Back’

NEW YORK (AP) — After a turbulent few years, Ben Affleck is trying to reclaim his life and reorder his career. In Affleck’s new film, “The Way Back,” both of those missions converge powerfully. In the upcoming film, he plays a former high-school basketball star struggling with alcoholism, divorce and midlife disappointment. It’s about the hard road to recovery, a path that Affleck has been walking, with a few stumbles along the way, the last three years. Affleck was freshly out of rehab when he made “The Way Back.” In an interview, Affleck tells The Associated Press the experience was painful, embarrassing and ultimately cathartic.