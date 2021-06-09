Beech-Nut recalls rice cereal due to possibly elevated arsenic levels

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Beech-Nut Nutrition, a maker of baby food, has issued a voluntary recall for a batch of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal.

The company says a program by the State of Alaska found samples of the cereal “tested above the guidance level for naturally occurring, inorganic arsenic.”

The acceptable level of arsenic was set by the Food and Drug Administration in August 2020, according to the company.

Beech-Nut contends that its rice flour had been tested and confirmed as being below the guidance level for inorganic arsenic, even though the State of Alaska reported differently. The company posts a Food Quality & Safety guide on its web site.

“The FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food; and has also stated that exposure to elevated levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children,” Beech-Nut said in a statement.

Consumers are urged to check the bottom of rice cereal cannisters and look for the following combinations:

UPC Code# 52200034705

and expiration date 01MAY2022

and product code 103470XXXX

or product code 093470XXXX

To receive a replacement cannister, visit the Beech-Nut web site or call 1 (866) 272-9417.