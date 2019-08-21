Live Now
11 days from first game, OSU wide receivers and DBs speak to media

VIDEO: Bear visits California home, raids fridge

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TRUCKEE, California (CNN) — As two teens watched TV in the other room, little did they know that the person opening the fridge for a midnight snack wasn’t a person. It was a bear.

“I heard footsteps and then I heard Tupperware being opened really loudly and aggressively,” Hayes Sherman, 15, said. “The fridge started to beep because it was open too long.”

There was a Nest camera in the living room that captured the Goldilocks moment.

The black bear stood on its hind legs, sniffing around and pawing through the fridge of the family’s cabin in Truckee, Ca. Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools