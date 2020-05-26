Bear crashes Memorial Day cookout as neighborhood kids watch on

Cranberry, Pa. (WPXI/NBC News) — Neighbors in Cranberry, Pennsylvania (a township a little less than a half-hour north of Pittsburg) had a Memorial Day like no other on Monday.

A large back bear wandered into their backyards, disrupting at least one cookout and drawing dozens of onlookers, including neighborhood children.

“He’s cute,” said one of the young spectators, followed by giggles from nearby friends.

The bear eventually climbed a tree and settled in for a long nap.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents not to approach or disturb the bear and said it would likely leave on its own when ready.

