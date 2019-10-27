Barber pays tribute with special haircut for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s brother

U.S. & World

by: Jordan Highsmith, WIAT

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A barber in Alabama shaved a cupcake into Kamille McKinney’s big brother’s hair on Saturday.

The barber, Jonathan Lee, says Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin specifically reached out to him, asking him to do this for the 11-year-old sibling.

Lee said it was his honor.

“It meant the world to me because it’s a tragic situation and the family right now needs all the encouragement, all the love, all the letters, posters, artwork, prayers, anything they need right now and I feel like my gift was a good contribute,” Lee said.

