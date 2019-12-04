Bankruptcy judge considers $1.3M bonus for Purdue Pharma CEO

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary.

Attorneys general representing about half the states say no, arguing in court filings that chief executive Craig Landau bears some responsibility for a national opioid epidemic that they claim the company’s signature painkiller helped fuel.

Purdue says maintaining its bonus program is essential to keep employees on the job and performing while it goes through bankruptcy proceedings.

Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in White Plains, New York in September, days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

RELATED: Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of settlement