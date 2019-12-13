Bank mistakenly deposits $37 million into woman’s account

DALLAS, TX (CNN) — A north Texas woman got an unexpected surprise when she checked her bank account recently.

A few days ago, Ruth Balloon was about to leave her work for the day when she decided to look at her bank account.

That’s when she noticed she had $37 million in her bank account.

She says her first thought was to take a deep breath and tell her husband about it.

But of course, it was too good to be true. After calling their bank, they were informed it was a clerical error.

The bank apologized and took the money back.

But for a little while, Balloon was a millionaire.

“I have a screen shot of it so I can say that now. It’s quite a story.”

Balloon says there was no way she was going to keep the money knowing it wasn’t hers, but she hopes the bank will maybe gift her some kind of finder’s fee.

“A thank you reward would be a little bit good. You know? Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible.”

The bank says the error happened during a manual input of foreign currency, and apparently the exchange rate caused the mix up.