Live Now
Pre-trial hearing scheduled in the Dr. William Husel case
1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Adena Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Grace Life Christian Childcare Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Lakewood Local Schools Logan Hocking Local Schools New Lexington City Schools Pickaway Ross Voc Center Southern Local Schools The Charles School at ODU Washington Court House City Schools Waverly City Schools YouthBuild Cols Comm School Zane Trace Local

Baltimore Hospital Offers Therapy On Wheels

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WBAL/NBC News)  It’s not every day you see a car being lifted into the air by a crane, but that’s exactly what happened recently at Baltimore’s MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

A 2007 Lincoln MKZ was lifted to the fifth floor inpatient rehabilitation center to assist people like Curtis Taylor.

Curtis has been in the hospital for two weeks after getting cellulitis in his right leg. Thanks to hard work and help from his therapists, he’s heading home.

“It’s just good to have that assistance of the therapist to be able to get back on the right track,” he says.

The car is key to getting patients like Curtis back on track. Many of them are suffering with loss of mobility due to Parkinson’s, stroke, amputation or other conditions.

The center has a mock grocery store, ramps, steps and now, a car — things the patients need to practice on so they feel confident when it’s time to go home.

Read more at NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools