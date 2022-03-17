CLEVELAND (WJW)– Baker Mayfield requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, multiple sources reported on Thursday.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said Mayfield’s agent contacted the Browns to asked for the trade.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN, according to reporter Adam Schefter.

This comes after the Browns pursued embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Reports indicated Cleveland is out of the running for Watson, leaving the team’s QB situation in question.

On Tuesday, Mayfield tweeted a “thank you” message to Browns fans.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield dealt with a shoulder injury for much of last season. He threw for more than 3,000 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Browns finished 8-9. The season prior, the former Heisman Trophy winner led Cleveland to its first playoff win since 1995.