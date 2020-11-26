Bad birdies plague Colorado golf course

(KUSA/NBC News) This reporter should have known better.

On that morning in 2019, working on a feature I had pitched about thieving birds, I bought a breakfast burrito before heading out Fox Hollow Golf Club in Lakewood, Colorado.

“The birds are all over our course,” Fox Hollow course ranger Gary Elms told us on a cart ride out to the first hole of the Canyon 9 on the 27-hole course tucked beneath the foothills.

“They seem to hang out in trees near where people park their carts,” he said.

Elms, who’s worked at Fox Hollow for seven years, said the magpie population has grown at the course over the years. And in that time, he’s witnessed them get bolder and bolder.

“I’ve seen the birds take the burritos and take them up in the air … and come down and eat them.”

He wasn’t exaggerating.

