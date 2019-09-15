Backstreet Boys surprise Down syndrome students before concert

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (CNN) — Some students with Down syndrome got to meet the Backstreet Boys before their concert in Louisville, Ky. Friday.

It all started with a video by the education program “Down Syndrome Louisville.”

Members lip-synched to the Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way.”

It was posted on social media and got the band’s attention, and they decided to pay a visit.

The meet and greet with all five members of the band took place before the Backstreet Boys show at KFC Yum! Center.

Before the meeting Friday, Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson posted a video message saying, “The passion, the joy, the soul that you put in that video was inspiring.”