Babysitter charged in toddler’s hot-car death

HOBBS, NM (KOB) A two-year-old died after being left in a vehicle in Hobbs, according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had accidentally left a child in her vehicle for several hours.

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

Tammie Brooks, 40, has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death.

Brooks told authorities she was babysitting Zariah Hasheme, Chief Ortolano said.

She said she drove straight to work instead of taking Zariah to daycare.

She told police she didn’t notice Zariah was in the back seat until she went to the bank in the afternoon.